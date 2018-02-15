Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We got a pretty strong hint a few days ago that something new from Courtney Barnett was on the way, via a teaser video that was correctly speculated to reveal the title of her next album. Now, that’s been confirmed: Barnett has announced that her upcoming record, Tell Me How You Really Feel, will be out on May 18th via Mom + Pop, Marathon Artists, and Barnett’s own Milk! Records. The announcement was also accompanied by a wacky, cat-heavy, stop-motion video (directed and animated by Lucy Dyson) for “Nameless, Faceless,” a fun midtempo rock track that’s right in line with what we’ve come to expect from Barnett.

She spoke about how the song was inspired by a Margaret Atwood quote, “Men are afraid that women will laugh at them; women are afraid that men will kill them”:

“I actually lifted it from an article, not knowing it was her quote. I didn’t know who she was until I saw The Handmaid’s Tale, and I didn’t make the connection until I was getting the album credits together. But I’d seen it a couple times in things I was reading, and I remember being like, ‘That is the strongest point.’ Because it’s so dumbed-down, it’s kind of funny — the way it flips is funny — even though it’s not a funny thing at all.”

She also talked more broadly about the album as a whole, saying that it’s about letting herself be in touch with her emotions: