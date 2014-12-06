Courtney Love, Billy Corgan And Marilyn Manson Have Ended Their Respective Feuds

Last month, Courtney Love told Jimmy Kimmel that her feud with Dave Grohl had ended. The catalyst to their new found peace? Boobs. It looks as if Love is continuing to spread the…uh…love as she recently posted the above image to her Instagram. It looks like the beef between the Hole singer, Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan and Marilyn Manson has finally been squashed. From Consequence Of Sound:

A little high school “he said, she said” run down of the feuds: Corgan got tiffed at Love when he felt he hadn’t received proper credit for songwriting duties on Hole’s 2010 Nobody’s Daughter LP. At the time, he told Rolling Stone, “I have no interest in supporting her in any way, shape or form. You can’t throw enough things down the abyss with a person like that.” Infamously, Love had dated Corgan before she married Kurt Cobain. Manson and Love’s quarrel, on the other hand, dates back to a 1999 tour during which Hole opened for Manson. The shows became a game of who could smack talk the other harder while on stage. Hole eventually dropped out of the tour. As recently as September, the lack of love seemed as strong as ever, with Manson Tweeting an image of the pair meeting at an award show with the caption, “This is what prison rape looks like in my nightmares.” Rounding out the hate triangle, former besties Corgan and Manson apparently hadn’t talked in 15 years after the latter told the former that “it would be a good marketing idea that if he sold Charlie Brown T-shirts and bald caps at concerts… He does look like Charlie Brown a little bit, in fairness.”

Further burying the hatchet, Marilyn Manson appeared with Smashing Pumpkins for their London performance on Friday. During his time on stage, Manson performed his new single “Third Day of a Seven Day Binge” and helped out on one of the Pumpkins’ classic tracks, “Ava Adore”.

On a more personal note, I cannot seem get his “prison rape” comment out of my head. Poor Juice.

(Source: Consequence Of Sound / StereoGum/ Instagram)