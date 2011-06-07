Courtney Love Launches Insane Twitter Attack On Jezebel Editor

Last week, Jezebel.com editor Jessica Coen published a post explaining “why Courtney Love hates us.” (For the record, I had no idea before this that Courtney Love hated Jezebel…Who knew? But she laid out her reasons in a blog post — mainly accusing the site of “slut shaming” — here). In the post, Coen explains how much Love’s apparent hatred for the site had touched her personally, as she’d grown up a huge fan of Hole.

She writes:

I’ll admit it: This breaks my tiny heart a bit, seeing as the better part of my teenage years were spent adoring Courtney Love. While all the flannel-clad kids were mourning Kurt Cobain, I was more worried about how Courtney was holding up. And God, did I love Sassy. Then I loved Jane. I read Jane Pratt’s magazines religiously. I listened to Hole constantly. In fact, it’s highly likely that I consumed the two at the same time, usually while wearing my nubuck Dr. Martens.

Coen then goes to express bewilderment at Love’s slut-shaming charge, arguing that the site is decidedly pro-slut (For the record, we here at Uproxx are also quite pro-slut…Go sluts!), and then published a series of emails Love wrote to Coen and one of the other Jezebel editors in which she pitched the idea of her possibly writing a secret column about the life of an anonymous female rock star.

Here’s an excerpt of one of the jibberish-y emails, with my favorite parts in bold:

cl here, clc actually lately it makes me feel bettter to use my legal name, is it a defense mechanism to being so goddammed persecuted lately? anyway im no less smart, funny or brill than i ever was im just not chic, i want to do a collumm but clearly i want to do it in absouliuyte secrecy not really gossip, because i dont kiss and tell, but sort of bitching about filthy rich plutocrats and toffs which is all i am around lately without naming names, if your up for it, let me know, if you are NOT , that is fine, either way, it is to be of absolute secrecy, just in the mood, i know the gawker crew owns yalls asses and as a feminist i feel i can contribute in a femmeniste manner.

By the by, my normal writing is a long sentence broken by a comma , once in a while, id need edoiting as i have a very definitive voice, i use CAPS alot, which i really mean as italics, i learned style from “spy” aactually terrified that by the time i got famous, which im bored as FUCK of being, ( what does a lyric poet with charisma and a nightmare google first opage do in between vocations, well i do have a plan but its a year lonfg thing and it involves anonymoty and staying inside my big assed house in the village) i will wait your response a sorta sex city surrealistic coded names thing, but poetic, by that i mean i have no grudges whatsoeverr byt for lynnh isrshberg and not fond of dave grohl old news oi know but estranged divorced abandoned by my child isnt goodf for ones soul, your site isnt the place to discuss this too much money and too much money gone shit, but i would marry a man,,,,, for his lawyers.

ok pheasant shooting season is over tomorrow im off to south downs to the duchey of richmonds country seat to badg a few birds and per madge i was here FIRST! been a dual citizen sjincer 1973 thank you,

corky

ps i wiite well and would cover crap decorators to sinkhole yachts, to terrence kohs poo to liz peytons proices and sexims in art to why the fuck rock is no place for a gal to make money andf i have NO AGENDA other than my secret innder bitch ( secret! i know!) wants to express herself in a disciplined short sharo shocky manner, this is not tweets about my finances this is about who owns roman larry or does roman own larry or does larry own roman and why that swing in gwyntehs house goes tits up- no i couldnt i love her, hmmm, well give me an assignemt and lets seed if i can fdo it and lets think if a cool name. you CANT tell, i want to get disocoplined writing chops, and have zero plans to become a mediacrat ewhatsoever i justthink i could make teh site a little more , focused, i see by the way the way you guys like all media discredit me and i know its a phase but its still worrissome, my 3 years of being toitally uncool, bored of the narcissim of being famousd”””””” a biot bored of the blues and excited by art and learning going to columbia to take film tech stuff, bnefore directing eg i want to learn to load, lock, lens and edit myself, set up shots myself, otherwise id do it now, () direc t) but like learning rudiments on the guitar without autonomy one is fucking lost.

midlifing

and no not page sixing

and yes i hate the hamptons and urban music

cork

Now, it’s taken her a few days, but it appears as though Love finally noticed Coen’s Jezebel post — and to say that it set her off would be the understatement of the year.

If that weren’t enough, a bunch of Love’s fans have taken up her cause on Twitter, even comparing Coen to Hitler. When a fan offered to “abuse” Coen, Love responded by saying that she know’s when Coen lives and requested that the fan “set her apartment on fire, and leaver her burning in it.” As you may recall, Love’s already been sued once for defaming people on Twitter.

Better watch out Jessica — Courtney Love did kill Kurt Cobain, after all!