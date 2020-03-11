Days ago, DaBaby was criticized and booed out of a Tampa club for apparently slapping a woman who got too close trying to get a photo and hit him with her phone. He issued an apology, saying that he didn’t realize that it was a woman due to the flash in his eyes and that he reacted on instinct. The woman claiming to be the victim, Tyronesha Laws, rejected his apology, saying it sounded insincere and securing a lawyer.

However, today, it seems the plot has thickened. In the latest twist of the ongoing drama, TMZ reports that DaBaby now says Laws isn’t the woman he slapped and in fact, that multiple alleged victims have emerged claiming to be the recipient of the rapper’s love tap. DaBaby’s attorney, Drew Findling, asserted that enhanced video shows DaBaby slapping the person holding the phone, while Laws’ statement says that she was standing next to the phone holder, not shooting the photo herself.

Findling also says that multiple people have contacted his firm, but that they haven’t been able to establish which of them has the legitimate case. In any event, DaBaby may want to avoid swinging on anyone else for a while — and fans may want to start observing the quick-triggered rapper’s personal space, as well.

See the video here.