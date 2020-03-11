It didn’t take very long for DaBaby’s fighting ways to land him in (more) hot water. After almost a year of beating up rival rappers, last week, DaBaby wound up lashing out at a woman who got too close seeking a photo of the rapper. He has since apologized and explained that he couldn’t tell that the photo seeker was a woman due to the flash on her phone’s camera, but she doesn’t sound ready to accept his apology. In fact, it sounds as if she’s lawyered up and is considering taking legal action.

TMZ was recently in touch with the woman, Tyronesha Laws, who says that she believes DaBaby’s apology was insincere — especially after he participated in a social media sketch making light of the incident. Laws describes the aftermath of the incident as “embarrassing” and says that trolls have harassed her both online and in real life.

“I had people calling me, writing me on Instagram through fake pages, people seeing me at my job like, ‘You’re the girl that got slapped,'” she said in a video posted to TMZ. It’s embarrassing. My daughter wakes up in the middle of the night crying over hearing me on the phone with my lawyer talking about the situation.” She says a trip to the hospital revealed no worse damage than a bruise on her cheek, though.

Laws isn’t the only person to have felt the wrath of DaBaby’s quick temper; the victim of a Miami beatdown refused to cooperate with police, leading to dropped charges in that case, while DaBaby was previously sued by a Massachusetts rapper who was allegedly beaten into a coma by the North Carolina rapper and his entourage.

