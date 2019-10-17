DaBaby Boasts That He Has The Best Qualities Of Kanye West, Lil Wayne, And Drake

DaBaby has had a stellar, breakout year in 2019, highlighted by the release of two albums, Baby On Baby and Kirk, the latter of which dropped at the top of the month and immediately shot to No. 1, cementing his superstar status. In a new interview with Billboard, he breaks down exactly why he believes he was predestined for this level of success, as the North Carolinian rapper calls himself total package, combining the best traits of the biggest stars in hip-hop with the streetwise sensibilities of underground favorites like Gucci Mane and Boosie Badazz to boot.

Answering a question about the similarities between himself and NBA star LeBron James, DaBaby confirms that he believes he’s “that once-in-a-generation, once-in-a-lifetime, once-in-an-era type of star.” He goes on to boast that, “I got the creativity of a Kanye [West], the consistency of a Lil Wayne, the versatility of a Drake to make male and female songs.” The cherry on top, according to DaBaby, is that he’s grounded and “still about whatever, like a [Lil] Boosie or a Gucci [Mane].” He concludes by calling himself, “God’s work.”

Elsewhere in the interview, DaBaby breaks down the difference between marketing and clout chasing (“Anything I do, I’m doing it for a reason”), the legal issues that have plagued his rise to stardom (“You pay the lawyer and trust that it’s gonna work out at the end”), and why he doesn’t trust banks (“I swear to God, I used to be scared to go to the bank”).

Kirk is out now via Interscope Records.