DaBaby And Megan Thee Stallion Lead The 2021 BET Awards Nominations

The 2021 BET Awards have been announced and once again, DaBaby leads the field — although this year, there’s a little twist. Whereas last year, he had 12 nominations by himself, this year, he’s tied with Megan Thee Stallion with seven nominations each after what was an interesting and relatively slow year for hip-hop thanks to the pandemic shutdown. Behind them is another tie; Cardi B and Drake both received five nominations apiece. The BET Awards will air Sunday, June 27 at 8 pm ET/PT from the Microsoft Theater in LA. See below for the full list of music nominations.
Album Of The Year
The Weeknd — After Hours
DaBaby — Blame It On Baby
Megan Thee Stallion — Good News
Jazmine Sullivan — Heaux Tales
Nas — King’s Disease
Chloe X Halle — Ungodly Hour
Best Collaboration
Cardi B — “WAP” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby — “Rockstar” Feat. Roddy Ricch
Dj Khaled — “Popstar” Feat. Drake
Jack Harlow — “What’s Poppin (Remix)” Feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
Megan Thee Stallion — “Cry Baby” Feat. DaBaby
Pop Smoke — “For The Night” Feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
Sza
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6Lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Viewer’s Choice Award
Cardi B — “WAP” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Chris Brown & Young Thug — “Go Crazy”
DaBaby — “Rockstar” Feat. Roddy Ricch
Dj Khaled — “Popstar” Feat. Drake
Drake — “Laugh Now Cry Later” Feat. Lil Durk
Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture”
Megan Thee Stallion — “Savage (Remix)” Feat. Beyoncé
Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”
Video Of The Year
Cardi B — “Up”
Cardi B — “WAP” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Chloe X Halle – -“Do It”
Chris Brown & Young Thug — “Go Crazy”
Drake — “Laugh Now Cry Later” Feat. Lil Durk
Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”
Video Director Of The Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
