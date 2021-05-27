Getty Image
Music

DaBaby And Megan Thee Stallion Lead The 2021 BET Awards Nominations

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

The 2021 BET Awards have been announced and once again, DaBaby leads the field — although this year, there’s a little twist. Whereas last year, he had 12 nominations by himself, this year, he’s tied with Megan Thee Stallion with seven nominations each after what was an interesting and relatively slow year for hip-hop thanks to the pandemic shutdown. Behind them is another tie; Cardi B and Drake both received five nominations apiece. The BET Awards will air Sunday, June 27 at 8 pm ET/PT from the Microsoft Theater in LA. See below for the full list of music nominations.

Album Of The Year

The Weeknd — After Hours
DaBaby — Blame It On Baby
Megan Thee Stallion — Good News
Jazmine Sullivan — Heaux Tales
Nas — King’s Disease
Chloe X Halle — Ungodly Hour

Best Collaboration

Cardi B — “WAP” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby — “Rockstar” Feat. Roddy Ricch
Dj Khaled — “Popstar” Feat. Drake
Jack Harlow — “What’s Poppin (Remix)” Feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
Megan Thee Stallion — “Cry Baby” Feat. DaBaby
Pop Smoke — “For The Night” Feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
Sza

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6Lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd

Best New Artist

Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke

Viewer’s Choice Award

Cardi B — “WAP” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Chris Brown & Young Thug — “Go Crazy”
DaBaby — “Rockstar” Feat. Roddy Ricch
Dj Khaled — “Popstar” Feat. Drake
Drake — “Laugh Now Cry Later” Feat. Lil Durk
Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture”
Megan Thee Stallion — “Savage (Remix)” Feat. Beyoncé
Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”

Video Of The Year

Cardi B — “Up”
Cardi B — “WAP” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Chloe X Halle – -“Do It”
Chris Brown & Young Thug — “Go Crazy”
Drake — “Laugh Now Cry Later” Feat. Lil Durk
Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”

Video Director Of The Year

Benny Boom
Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
Japanese Breakfast Explains How She Made 2021’s Best Indie Album
by: Twitter
Black Midi Is Indie Rock’s Most Fearless Band On ‘Cavalcade’
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The API Artists You Should Be Listening To
by: Twitter
Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Rewrites Pop’s Playbook — With Plenty Of Help From Her Heroes
by: FacebookTwitter
×