DaBaby And Megan Thee Stallion Lead The 2021 BET Awards Nominations

The 2021 BET Awards have been announced and once again, DaBaby leads the field — although this year, there’s a little twist. Whereas last year, he had 12 nominations by himself, this year, he’s tied with Megan Thee Stallion with seven nominations each after what was an interesting and relatively slow year for hip-hop thanks to the pandemic shutdown. Behind them is another tie; Cardi B and Drake both received five nominations apiece. The BET Awards will air Sunday, June 27 at 8 pm ET/PT from the Microsoft Theater in LA. See below for the full list of music nominations.