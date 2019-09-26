DaBaby Says He Only Listens To His Own Music

DaBaby is one of the year’s biggest breakout stars, but it doesn’t seem like he’s anywhere near as interested in his fellow XXL Freshmen as others might be. During his recent press trip to Los Angeles, he appeared on fan favorite radio show Big Boy’s Neighborhood to discussing his upcoming album Kirk — named after his father — his own relationship with his daughter, and his burgeoning celebrity after a year of stellar releases and attention-grabbing features.

DaBaby revealed that part of the reason for his newfound success is an insular process that ensures his musical approach is 100 percent Baby. “I don’t even listen to peoples’ music,” he told his hosts. “I’m really in-tune with my craft, I listen to me all day long. The music I make, it’s so hard. I listen to it 100,000 times before it even drops.” That he spends so much time fine-tuning his raps is probably one big factor in how electrifying they’ve been for most of 2019.

His raps on various features throughout the year have made him almost a household name in relatively short order. From his cheekily-titled collaboration with Quality Control’s Lil Baby and his hometown-centric Dreamville posse cut to his appearances on remixes from Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj.