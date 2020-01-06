Just days after being arrested after allegedly beating up and robbing a concert promoter, DaBaby is out on bond and already teasing new music on Instagram while flexing with stacks of cash. The previewed song originally hit his Instagram story before he saved a black-and-white video to his main feed. In the video, he rides in back of car, rearranging the cash stacks in his lap and even stacking them on his shoulder. The caption reads: “Think ima get back to Charlotte and put a 24 Hour Krispy Kreme Donut Franchise on N. Tryon.”

DaBaby was held from Thursday to Saturday last week after Miami police arrested him following the altercation, in which he and his crew allegedly punched out a concert promoter after he shorted DaBaby $10,000 on a $30,000 performance. The crew reportedly robbed the promoter of $80, a credit card, and an iPhone 7. DaBaby was held for an additional day due to an outstanding warrant in Dallas, but Dallas police dropped the warrant for reasons unknown, allowing the North Carolinian rapper to post $1,500 bond.

DaBaby also had some trouble with the police in his hometown Charlotte, where he says officers unlawfully arrested him after he was cuffed, taken to processing, and released. Police say he was merely detained, but he says he has the jail id and property bag to prove that he was incorrectly processed and threatened legal action.