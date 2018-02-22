Watch Nashville Trio Daddy Issues’ Transcendent Video For ‘High St.’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nashville-based trio Daddy Issues released a music video for “High St.” today, a spunky track off their sophomore album Deep Dream. The video, which was directed by CJ Harvey, is a charming episodic accompaniment to the cheeky and introspective punk-rock song. It’s also the band’s first music video, and a stellar one at that — literally, there’s an alien involved.

The scene is set at a suburban house party that offers nothing more than misery, where the protagonist is glaringly unamused. “I was going to write a song about you sucking / And look at your pictures / Hang with your friend I planned on kissing,” she sings. She’s deep in the thick of ripe heartbreak, and in an effort to distract herself from missing a person who doesn’t want her back, she lists off a number of things she’d rather be doing: Talk to her friend, watch a Japanese movie, even wallow in self-pity and get high enough to slip into a deep dream.

But for most of us highly emotional people, pragmatic solutions don’t always satiate. In order to forge distance and claim victory, we need to transcend, to become the “girl on the moon,” passing by whoever wronged us with a flair and a flip of the bird.

And that’s just what Daddy Issues does in the “High St.” video: they befriend an alien in the middle of the desert that reintroduces them to genuine joy. They dance for a while, then return to the party with her, now dressed head-to-toe in holographic, otherworldly getups. And it’s a magnificent, valiant comeback, even if it’s all in their heads.

Watch the “High St.” video above.