Dana Dentata Delivers A Dark Performance Of ‘Texted’ On ‘UPROXX Sessions’

Turn on all the lights before you watch the latest episode of UPROXX Sessions, because Dana Dentata’s dark performance of her song “Texted” is about as unsettling as it gets. The latest episode of our live performance show turns the Bathroom into a murder scene as Dana flashes her gold grill at the camera, brandishes a bloody shovel, and lords it over a body laid out on the floor. The femme fatale’s new song details the unfortunate circumstances with ominous wit and an eerie soundtrack.

Dana Dentata is a Toronto-raised, LA-based goth-rap rulebreaker who got her initial start as a member of Dentata, a metal band from which she borrows her stage name and general artistic persona. Receiving early-career co-signs from both Marilyn Manson and Kanye West, her music is best described as the closest thing to a platonic ideal a combination of the two superstars’ music could get. Despite the spooky vibes, she wants her music to empower people — especially women — even as she embraces the bloody imagery of her metal and horrorcore hip-hop forebears. Her style may seem to be a far cry from her Sessions predecessors 1TakeJay and idontknowJeffery, but like each of them, she infuses her set with her own distinctive personality.

Watch Dana Dentata’s performance above.

