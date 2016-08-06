Warner Bros./RCA

Released in 1996, Los Del Rio’s “Macarena” was only a few weeks old when attendees of the 1996 DNC got down with their get down by dancing the Macarena on the convention floor. Where politics meet mass choreographed dancing is the apex of sheer joy. It’s even better than Bill Clinton’s love of balloons. But beyond that, those giddy politicos were part of a dance craze that kept the song in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 14 weeks. This week marks the song’s 20th anniversary and it has us thinking about other dance fads.

Sadly, most don’t have the enduring appeal of the Macarena. A lot of pop culture inspired/created dances simply don’t outlive their brief vogue while others somehow find a way like the Electric Slide. It’s totally random and thus, it is unjust. Here are a few dance crazes that were too easily dismissed by the public. Read about them, feel the nostalgia feels, and then help the cause by busting out these moves next time you’re in the club.

The Batusi

This is Batman’s answer to the Watusi. His swiveling hips and seductive face framing with his hands broke the hearts of Batman comic nerds everywhere when it debuted. They needed their Dark Knight. But, it delighted people when it was resurrected in Pulp Fiction. Pairing it with the Mashed Potato seems to be the answer. It’s simultaneously erotic and absurd. In other words: it’s perfect.