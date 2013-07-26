Celebrate Mick Jagger's 70th Birthday With The 10 Most Delightful Mick Jagger Dancing GIFs

Is Mick Jagger the greatest dancer, or the worst? Even after studying the music video for “Start Me Up” dozens of time, I still can’t tell. The Rolling Stones frontman’s certainly flexible and looks like he’s made of rubber, with a decent sense of rhythm, but when I watch “Dancing in the Street” again, I’m not sure what to believe anymore.

In honor of Mick’s 70th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best (or worst) dancing GIFs.

(via Getty Image)





(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)

(Via)