Celebrate Mick Jagger's 70th Birthday With The 10 Most Delightful Mick Jagger Dancing GIFs

07.26.13 5 years ago 8 Comments

Is Mick Jagger the greatest dancer, or the worst? Even after studying the music video for “Start Me Up” dozens of time, I still can’t tell. The Rolling Stones frontman’s certainly flexible and looks like he’s made of rubber, with a decent sense of rhythm, but when I watch “Dancing in the Street” again, I’m not sure what to believe anymore.

In honor of Mick’s 70th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best (or worst) dancing GIFs.

(via Getty Image)


mick dancing

mick tight shir

(Via)

mick jump

(Via)

mick noomi

(Via)

come-at-me-bro

(Via)

mick studio

(Via)

mick dance

(Via)

mick running man

(Via)

cry

(Via)

streetsstreets2streets3streets4streets5streets6streets7streets8streets9streets10

(Via)

