Following a pandemic-addled year when Danny Brown’s annual celebration of the many sounds of Detroit had to resort to a livestream, Bruiser Thanksgiving 8 is back for 2021, live and direct. Taking place at the Russell Industrial Complex just south of Hamtramck, the new venue is a massive spot that sports “millions of square feet” on it’s website.

Scheduled for Wednesday, November 24, the concert is curated entirely by Brown and features diverse artists from the vibrant Detroit creative scene and other up and coming acts from beyond. While this year’s lineup hasn’t been announced yet, previous editions of the event have featured artists like Joey Bada$$, Sada Baby, Lil B, ZelooperZ, TEKLIFE, JLin, JPEGMAFIA, Portage Garage Sounds, Valee and others.

A statement from the event said that “Bruiser Thanksgiving is, at its core, a celebration of multidisciplinary musicians from different generations for the fans that love them thoughtfully assembled in one space. The festival highlights the city of Detroit and the Detroit community as a creative and cultural hotspot.”

In keeping with that mindset, Bruiser Thanksgiving once again has a fundraising component to benefit InsideOut Detroit, which has helped over 65,000 young Detroiters build skills through creative writing. Always a man of the people, tickets to the Warp Records-signed left-of-center rapper’s Bruiser Thanksgiving are a very reasonably priced: $20 early bird and $25 general admission. Those are on sale no right here.