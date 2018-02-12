Getty Image

On the Smashing Pumpkins website, there is currently a countdown clock then many expect is leading to an official announcement of a sort-of reunion. I say “sort of” because original bassist D’Arcy Wretzky has been absent from the early photos from this reunion, and has spoken candidly about her frustration in not being a part of it. Now, in a new interview with Blast Echo, D’Arcy speaks further about the circumstances surrounding her exclusion from the reunion.

According to D’Arcy, she was led to believe that other founding member James Iha had very little to do with the recording of new Pumpkins music, and she thought that her exclusion from the recording was a temporary snag until they could figure out how to bring her back. But when she became aware of Iha’s involvement via Instagram, much as the rest of the world did, Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan played damage control, texting her the following: