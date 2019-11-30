Dave East Says He Canceled A Boston Tour Stop Due To Anonymous Death Threats

Harlem rapper Dave East is currently on tour in support of his debut record Survival. But the rapper was urged to cancel a tour stop when his safety was allegedly at risk. The incident happened at the Icon Nightclub Friday shortly before the concert was set to begin. East explained to his fans the reason was that the nightclub owner received anonymous calls from someone who wanted to harm the rapper.

According to an explanation shared to East Instagram story, the Icon owner received two anonymous calls to the venue saying someone was going to shoot the star. But East didn’t seem to think the phone calls were substantiated. “The club owner to Icon in Boston said he got 2 anonymous phone calls that they was gone shoot me tonight lol,” he wrote.

East’s 20-track record Survival debuted in early November and featured many collaborations, with Nas, Rick Ross, Fabolous, Gunna, Lil Baby, Ty Dolla $ign, Teyana Taylor, and DJ Premier each lending verses. East also paid homage to the late Nipsey Hussle on his track “The Marathon Continues (Nipsey Hussle Tribute).” The tribute track features an intro of Hussle speaking and an outro by Snoop Dogg.

