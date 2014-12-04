Everything You Need To Know About Howard Stern’s Revealing Interview With Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is making the rounds both with and without his bandmates this week for a media tour to support their new album, Sonic Highways, and it all basically started and ended with a wonderful hour of storytelling on The Howard Stern Show yesterday morning. No offense to Jon Stewart and The Daily Show, as last night’s interview with Grohl was charming and fun as expected, but Stern was able to probe Grohl and Co. about everything from the meanings of their greatest hits to that time that Prince played “Best of You.” (Have you heard Grohl’s Prince story? It’s pretty awesome, even the 100th time.)
If you have the hour and 12 minutes to spare, you can listen to the whole interview right now (via Consequence of Sound), but if you’re busy this morning, I’ve broken down the best, the best, the best moments, stories and tidbits of the interview in recap form below.
Good stuff. Appreciate the Cliff’s Notes version, Burnsy. Love all things Grohl, but don’t have an hour+ to kill before getting ready for work this morning. Will probably come back and watch the whole thing tonight, but this was enough of a fix to get through my day.
I should include there are also several live performances in there.
Crappy music of the 90’s? How dare you. One Headlight is majestic.
I didn’t mean to imply that song was crappy. It’s more that The Wallflowers’ other stuff was terrible in comparison.
I’m just glad I’m not the only person pissed they are using One headlight in a god damn insurance commercial about motorcycles. THE SONG ISN’T EVEN ABOUT MOTORCYCLES FUCK YOU GEICO!
I’m more of a Sixth Avenue Heartache guy, myself…
Eagle Eye Cherry or GTFO
I like Dave Grohl the person more than I like Dave Grohl the musician. He’s like a reverse Kayne West for me.
I definitely feel that way sometimes. I have been loving Sonic Highways the series, but the album was just an album. I expected bigger and more explosive, while each episode has had me covered in goosebumps and running to the computer to listen to old songs I haven’t heard in years.
The album is not their best, but I give them a pass just because the concept is so cool.
@Sarahjn25 Winner!
He’s the type of guy that I will probably get a “Best of the Foo Fighters” download in ten years then kick myself for not liking him sooner.
Foo Fighters are legit, better than Nirvana ever was.
I saw them in Atlanta and he said “These Days” was his favorite song that he ever wrote. That was 3 years ago. I guess he changed his mind.
Baba booey
I’m so into that Sonic Highways series right now. The New Orleans epi was the best IMO.
“Dad rock ” at it’s finest.
Love Grohl, love the Foos. Not to big on the new album though. Still, I think it’s fantastic how Grohl is trying to (re?)kindle the appreciation of good music rather than simply the consumption of it.
Can you do this for more Stern interviews or other cool shit that’s super long? I do my best with podcasts but I always feel like I’m missing a lot and this was very helpful.
Are Grohl and his Foosters still HIV/AIDS deniers?
It’s totally possible (and hopeful) that their views have changed since 2000 when they publicly supported an org whose mission was to spread info that HIV and AIDS are not related.. among other bullshit wrongness about HIV/AIDS — but it’d be interesting to hear their take on it.
[www.motherjones.com]
[en.wikipedia.org]
Are Grohl and his Foosters still AIDS deniers?
I wonder if that’s a topic anyone would have the balls to bring up with them.
It’s totally possible (and hopeful) that their views have changed since 2000 when they publicly supported an org whose mission was to spread info that HIV and AIDS were not related… among other un-healthful wrongness about HIV/AIDS — I’d be interesting to know their current take on it all.
I don’t think links always get posted around here – So…
For reference, google “mother jones, foo fighters, aids” for the article from 2000 —
And more info about the org and its founder, “wiki, alive and well aids” —
(note; the orgs hiv+ founder is not ‘alive and well’ nor is her toddler daughter – they both died of things people with aids die of)
Sorry for the double post. My original post didn’t show up so I posted again without the links – assuming that was causing the no-posty sitch. But the original post eventually showed up (like 3 days later)