Everything You Need To Know About Howard Stern’s Revealing Interview With Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is making the rounds both with and without his bandmates this week for a media tour to support their new album, Sonic Highways, and it all basically started and ended with a wonderful hour of storytelling on The Howard Stern Show yesterday morning. No offense to Jon Stewart and The Daily Show, as last night’s interview with Grohl was charming and fun as expected, but Stern was able to probe Grohl and Co. about everything from the meanings of their greatest hits to that time that Prince played “Best of You.” (Have you heard Grohl’s Prince story ? It’s pretty awesome, even the 100th time.)

If you have the hour and 12 minutes to spare, you can listen to the whole interview right now (via Consequence of Sound), but if you’re busy this morning, I’ve broken down the best, the best, the best moments, stories and tidbits of the interview in recap form below.