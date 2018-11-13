Getty Image

Dave Grohl is widely considered by many to be the nicest guy in rock and roll. The Foo Fighters frontman’s general affability and his penchant for lending a hand when asked is the stuff of legend in the music world. That’s why it should come as little surprise that when the out of control wildfires hit the Los Angeles area, that Grohl would want to do something to help support the local firefighters fighting back against the out-of-control blaze.

On Monday night, Grohl pulled up to Calabasas’ Fire Station 88 and treated the firefighters there with an array of meats from his newest endeavor Backbeat BBQ. Later in the evening, Grohl posed for photos alongside the firefighters, which they shared on their social media page.

In a recent interview with Uproxx’s own Zach Johnston, Grohl opened up about his decade-long fondness for BBQ and how it relates to what he does musically. “You know, you work all day long and then you present it to someone and it’s almost like making a song,” he said. “You have your specific recipe or your specific rub. And, you know, the best feeling is when you have those big barbecues and I’m dolin’ out food for everyone and then they start coming back for seconds, it’s almost like performance in a way.”