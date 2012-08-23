Dave Grohl Beers A Fan During A Show, Is Still Awesome, Obviously

I’m pretty sure I had a dream once that went something like this…
Dave Grohl: Well it’s great to be here in New Orleans. Thanks you all for coming out tonight. It’s a pleasure to perform for you all. Are you guys ready to rock?
Crowd in unison: YEAH!
Dave Grohl: Yeah, that’s what I thought. Well we’re gonna get right to that but first there’s a fan on the front row here who looks like he could use a refill of his beer.
Cajun Boy: Who, me?
Dave Grohl: Yeah you. Would you like me to beer you?
Cajun Boy: HELL YEAH!
Dave Grohl: My pleasure, brother. We don’t just fight foo — we also fight thirst.
Cajun Boy: (Faints)
(Via Imgur)
Awesome
bwahahaha
Rockstars. Is there anything they can’t do?
Why is there a school girl standing on stage behind Grohl?
Our neighbors are “friends” of Dave’s (the woman’s brother was Dave’s best friend until passing away a couple of years ago) and, by all accounts, he’s the best.
He took the aforementioned late best friend’s mom to the Grammy’s as his date and introduced her to Elton John and any other performer she was a fan of.
If he ever stops by their house, I already informed Mrs. Palehose that I’m kidnapping him and forcing him to play Rock Band with my sons and I.
That sounds about right. Dude is a fucking prince, man. A fucking prince.
Greatest part is you probably wouldn’t have to kidnap or force him to do anything. A simple “Hey Dave, wanna come over and play Rock Band with my boys” should do it
Nussy: she is not a school girl, is Jessy Greene a violinist who played with foo fighters between 2007 to 2010, you can see she for example in the Wembley DVD.
Dave is a true Rock God! Stories like this just keep confirming it for everyone else in the world.
I can’t express how awesome I think Dave is. If there ever comes a day where the world learns that he secretly tortures puppies or rapes horses I would be utterly crushed. The point being, I don’t care if he is really a creeper….just make sure that all that I ever know about him is awesome.
That’s f*cking righteous, man.
to add to the list of awesome shit Dave Grohl has done..here is my 2 cents..right before “In Your Honour” came out my mother passed away from cancer..we had a rocky relationship due to her alcohol abuse and the time we were sperated because of the alcohol.. the album itself and the song ” best of you” ( which I played back and forth a million times) pretty much stopped me from driving myself off the nearest bridge.. whenver I was sad I would get in my car pop in the cd and turn it up..it was my therapy..I went to see them with my then 13 year old in concert in virginia with weezer ( they called it the Foozer tour) it was amazing… I thought hmm lets to try to sneak backstage..it worked..as we waited int he room with Daves mom, wife Jordan..Weezer, and My morning Jacket..my 13 year old proclaimed he needed to go to the bathroom..as we walked down the empty corridor at 1 am I said to him ” hurry up I dont want to misss meeting Dave Grohl.. I need to tell him how his music saved my sanity and my life..if we miss him afetr waiting all this time it would suck big time” then from behind me I hear ” yea that would pretty much suck wouldnt it?” YUP! I turned around and it was Dave Grohl himself..all I could do was hug him..it was everything I could do to not cry.. I told he was amazing and we loved him..and that we snuck back stage and we would hate to not be able to get back in.. he told us ” no problem he would make sure we got back in”..after we got back to the room my son was shaking hands with everyone and they signed his hat he wore that night I mentioned it was his birthday in a couple days..of course they said ” then we should sing happy birthday to him”..so there we were..Daves mom, Jordyn, Dave, Nate, chris and Weezer..all singing Happy Birthday to my boy… after they left some guy who had a bit to drink hugged my son and said ” this is the best F*^%$ing birhtday your ever gonna have kid”…….
Now THAT is fucking awesome. Wow.
Dave Grohl is pretty much everything you want your rock star to be. He’s a raging drunk, but a cool dude, and plays his fucking ass off like a fucking God Emperor.
Though the late Jani Lane of Warrant did give me and two of my friends like three shots of tequila one night at the Troubadour during the set. Always thought that was cool of him.
Reminds me of the last time I was front row at a Jonas Bros show. I was feeling rather parched and Joe Jonas was like this man looks thirsty and he he promptly tossed me a freshly chilled capri sun pounch and the continued to rock my face until about 8:45 pm when my mom picked me up and took me to get ice cream. ROCK N ROLL!!!!!!!
i saw them a few years back and their drummer did a ten minute triangle solo. it probably wasn’t ten minutes but i was super bored.