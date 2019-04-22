People who happened to be picking up some groceries at Pike Place Market in Seattle on Saturday afternoon were in for a pleasant surprise, as there were some pretty famous buskers performing there: Dave Grohl and Brandi Carlile.

The Seattle Times reports that the two played for about 15 or 20 minutes, and that Grohl closed the acoustic set with the Foo Fighters classic “Times Like There.” Carlile livestreamed some of the performance on Facebook, and after the fact, she wrote about it on Instagram: “Got nostalgic and decided to swing by my old busking spot @pikeplacepublicmarket with the twins and Dave Grohl…honestly one of the most surreal moments of my life. Thanks guys.”

It looks like Grohl and Carlile spent a good amount of time together over the weekend. Apparently, Grohl also stopped by Carlile’s house to have dinner and ride ATVs.

Individually, the two have kept busy and been successful over the past few months. Carlile won some Grammys and gave a show-stopping performance of “The Joke” during the ceremony. Meanwhile, Grohl is working on a documentary about his career, and he performed at the Chris Cornell tribute concert in January.