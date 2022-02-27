Foo Fighters have been going strong for nearly three decades now. The band came together in 1994 and since then they’ve released ten albums and ten EPs, with their last project being last year’s Medicine At Midnight. The group has also won 12 Grammy Awards with their first coming back in 2000. Additionally, in 2021, Foo fighters were also inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. By all means, Foo Fighters has achieved everything and more together and it’s something that that their lead vocalist Dave Grohl recognizes.

Grohl and company are currently promoting the Foo Fighters’ new horror film Studio 666. During a recent interview with Sky News, Grohl spoke about his tenure with the band and how he doesn’t want to be like the main character of Studio 666. “The premise is based on a lot of really hilarious rock and roll cliches and stereotypes, right?” Grohl said. “The lead singer that wants to go solo and is at a creative war with his own band – and some lead singers do exactly that.” He added, “That’s something I would never wish to do because I actually like being in the Foo Fighters.”

These comments arrive as Foo Fighters are gearing up to bring their talents to a few festivals this year. The band will make appearances at Osheaga Festival, Boston Calling, Lollapalooza’s Brazil and Argentina festival, and more in 2022. They will also continue their North American tour with additional dates this year.