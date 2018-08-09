Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In recent days, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has been teasing an ambitious project called “Play,” a 23-minute song that he wrote and played all the instruments on by himself. That’s also the name of the documentary he made about the process of creating this song, and now, the film and song out.

The black-and-white video begins with narration from Grohl talking about the challenge of mastering an instrument:

“To any musician, young or old, a beautiful studio full of instruments is like a playground. To me, I’m like a kid in a candy store. Most musicians are always chasing the next challenge, never feel satisfied, and you never feel like you’ve completely mastered the instrument that you’re playing. It’s always going to be a puzzle, it’s always going to be a challenge. It’s a beautiful mystery. But once it gets its hooks in you, that’s when the obsession and the drive really kick in.”

At about 8:30 into the video, multiple versions of Grohl, each wielding a different instrument, begin playing the song, an instrumental rocker that’s full of heavy riffs, head-bobbing grooves, and an energy and quality that could really only come from Grohl, one of the greatest rock songwriters and performers we have.

Watch the video for "Play" and listen to the song above