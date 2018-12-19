Getty Image

Dave Matthews and his Dave Matthews Band have a passionate fan base, and included in that group is Ryley Walker. He recently released a full cover album of DMB’s The Lillywhite Sessions, which he called “the best thing I’ve ever done.” The album came from a place of fandom, and now everything has come full circle: Matthews himself posted about the record on DMB’s Facebook page and said that he’s loved it ever since he first heard it playing in a record store.

Matthews writes in the post that the album turned him into a full-blown Walker fan who owns “everything he’s released”:

“The first time I heard Ryley’s cover of the Lilywhite Sessions, I was in a record store. I didn’t recognize it. Then I heard the words… It’s much more than a cover record. It’s all its own. A beautiful new collection. A tipped hat, maybe. It stands alone. If you didn’t know what inspired it, it wouldn’t matter. It’s all Ryley Walker and it’s badass. Now I have everything he’s released.”

Walker and DMB also recently found themselves in Montreal at the same time earlier this month, so they met up and Walker said it was a great experience: “Dave and his crew are all incredibly warm and friendly people […] It was a real joy to share tour stories with Dave and to talk deep Jack DeJohnette cuts with Carter. I consider them my deepest homies!!! My head hurts!!”