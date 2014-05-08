David Letterman Has The Perfect Advice For Mariah Carey To Deal With Folks Bugging Her For A New Album

Mariah Carey stopped by Letterman and there was nary a Nick Cannon in sight! Unless of course he was hiding in the audience in white face, which is always possible I guess.

Anyway, awkward racial comedy aside, this appearance features some of the best advice one could give on how to deal with people who are bugging you: Tell em to screw off. Sure, Mariah Carey has sold millions of albums, but that doesn’t mean you normal folks can’t take a little bit of it in your own life.

You might end up in a fight or worse, but I think your principles will be intact. It worked well at Ruby Ridge and Waco!

(Via The Late Show)