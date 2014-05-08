David Letterman Has The Perfect Advice For Mariah Carey To Deal With Folks Bugging Her For A New Album

Mariah Carey stopped by Letterman and there was nary a Nick Cannon in sight! Unless of course he was hiding in the audience in white face, which is always possible I guess.
Anyway, awkward racial comedy aside, this appearance features some of the best advice one could give on how to deal with people who are bugging you: Tell em to screw off. Sure, Mariah Carey has sold millions of albums, but that doesn’t mean you normal folks can’t take a little bit of it in your own life.
You might end up in a fight or worse, but I think your principles will be intact. It worked well at Ruby Ridge and Waco!
(Via The Late Show)
Dave’s right but she’s also repellant on every level possible. Whatchagonnado.
Also possible she might haven eaten Nick Cannon.
Yups. Shellfish allergy?
Who needs a Linebacker in the first round tomorrow night? I’m pretty sure we found the top prospect.
Seriously, though… what the F is wrong with her face? It looks like she put on 10 lbs, all cheeks and neck meat.
Holy crap when I first saw the picture I thought she was the mom from Sister, Sister
Thought it was Wendy Williams at first.
She can still get it.
I love dem big gals.
Shes not fat guys, its just HORRIBLE botox. :(