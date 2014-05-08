David Letterman Has The Perfect Advice For Mariah Carey To Deal With Folks Bugging Her For A New Album

#Mariah Carey #The Late Show #Letterman
Entertainment Writer
05.07.14 10 Comments

Mariah Carey stopped by Letterman and there was nary a Nick Cannon in sight! Unless of course he was hiding in the audience in white face, which is always possible I guess.

Anyway, awkward racial comedy aside, this appearance features some of the best advice one could give on how to deal with people who are bugging you: Tell em to screw off. Sure, Mariah Carey has sold millions of albums, but that doesn’t mean you normal folks can’t take a little bit of it in your own life.

You might end up in a fight or worse, but I think your principles will be intact. It worked well at Ruby Ridge and Waco!

(Via The Late Show)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mariah Carey#The Late Show#Letterman
TAGSLETTERMANMARIAH CAREYnick cannonTHE LATE SHOW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP