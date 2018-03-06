David Lynch Revealed The Eclectic Lineup For His Festival Of Disruption

03.06.18

Filmaker David Lynch is an eclectic guy, with eclectic tastes, so it would only make sense that his self-curated festival, the Festival Of Disruption, would feature an eclectic lineup. After spending two years solely in Los Angeles, Lynch is bringing the event to New York this year, Brooklyn Steel, to be more specific, on May 19th and 20th. Amongst the musical talent on the bill includes My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James, Animal Collective, Angel Olsen and Flying Lotus.

In addition to the musical entertainment, the event will feature a screening of Lynch’s film Blue Velvet with actress Isabella Rossellini. Lynch himself will give a talk about rare short films, and there’s plans for art exhibit showcasing works by Lynch, as well as William Eggleston and Sandro Miller’s Psychogenic Fugue that apparently will feature the actor John Malkovich photographed as a collection of iconic David Lynch characters.

The purpose of the Festival Of Disruption is to raise funds for the David Lynch Foundation, “whose mission is reducing toxic stress and trauma among at-risk populations, including victims of domestic violence, veterans suffering from PTSD, and underserved urban youth, through the evidence-based Transcendental Meditation technique.”

Tickets for this year’s Festival of Disruption go on sale Thursday, March 8th. A limited number of tickets will include an intimate cocktail party hosted by Lynch himself. Check out the full bill of events from the Festival Of Disruption poster below.

Festival Of Disruption

