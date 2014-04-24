Deadmau5 Slams Arcade Fire Over Coachella Comments: ‘Dafuqs Yer Problem?’

Anthony Bourdain isn’t the only one who hates EDM. During their set at weekend one of Coachella, Arcade Fire gave a shout-out to “all the bands still playing actual instruments,” a jest directed at the DJ-soaked lineup. Ten days later, deadmau5 scurried out of his hole in the wall, and took to Twitter.
sh*t to remember: A computer is a tool, not an instrument. arcade fire needs to settle down. some dudes devote their lives to instruments, others to electronic composition by cpu, dafuqs yer problem? i dont expect to see daft punk pull a steve vai on stage…i expect to listen to some decent music, n see cool robots. no problem. if i wanna watch real artists perform, id pick the opera before wasting a f*cking minute of my life with arcade fire. but since some EDM is enjoyable to me, ill go watch them fake it, and enjoy it more than you hate the fact that they cant play guitar. inb4 some f*cking hipster throws a hackeysack at me.”
deadmau5 makes some decent points here. Arcade complaining about “actual instruments” sounds as dated as picking on a punk band for signing to a major label. Beside, deadmau5 himself has done a perfectly adequate job sh*tting on his genre: “given about 1 hour of instruction, anyone with minimal knowledge of ableton and music tech in general could DO what im doing at a deadmau5 concert.”
Not everyone can parade around in a giant head, though.
Do hipsters not listen to deadmau5? Has this “real instrument” war turned into a “real fan” war?
Tough to pick sides here. Win Butler is a real shitstain, but it’s also silly to get so worked up over some rando comment from a giant shitstain.
I like Arcade Fire’s music, but it’s really tough to defend Win Butler sometimes.
This is one of those times.
Having been to Coachella this year and seeing plenty of both sides (live bands and EDM DJ’s) I don’t think this is anything to get nasty about. I don’t think Win was crapping on DJ’s, I think he was more acknowledging the the bands that were playing LIVE at a MUSIC FESTIVAL. That’s kinda what music festivals were about. That being said, the audio-visual orgy of some of the EDM sets is equally visceral live.
I think sometimes you can give props to a group without it meaning you’re taking a dump on another.
EDM is a mixed blessing for music festivals. It’s a huge money-maker, which means Coachella and the like can afford more high-profile artists — it’s just that many of those artists are DJs, and rock and rap get pushed to the side.
I choose both maimed and killed
It is times like this I am really glad I am over 40.
“A computer is a tool”
No, deadmaus. Obviously you’re the tool.
“dafuqs yer problem?”
That you’re a grown ass 33-year-old man who thinks he’s 14.
“if i wanna watch real artists perform, id pick the opera before wasting a f*cking minute of my life with arcade fire.”
You don’t like operas you stupid fuck.
Fuck them both.
It was funnier when Noel Gallagher made the same comment like 10 years ago (directly in regards to Prodigy) in the Coachella movie.