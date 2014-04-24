Deadmau5 Slams Arcade Fire Over Coachella Comments: ‘Dafuqs Yer Problem?’

Anthony Bourdain isn’t the only one who hates EDM. During their set at weekend one of Coachella, Arcade Fire gave a shout-out to “all the bands still playing actual instruments,” a jest directed at the DJ-soaked lineup. Ten days later, deadmau5 scurried out of his hole in the wall, and took to Twitter.

sh*t to remember: A computer is a tool, not an instrument. arcade fire needs to settle down. some dudes devote their lives to instruments, others to electronic composition by cpu, dafuqs yer problem? i dont expect to see daft punk pull a steve vai on stage…i expect to listen to some decent music, n see cool robots. no problem. if i wanna watch real artists perform, id pick the opera before wasting a f*cking minute of my life with arcade fire. but since some EDM is enjoyable to me, ill go watch them fake it, and enjoy it more than you hate the fact that they cant play guitar. inb4 some f*cking hipster throws a hackeysack at me.”

deadmau5 makes some decent points here. Arcade complaining about “actual instruments” sounds as dated as picking on a punk band for signing to a major label. Beside, deadmau5 himself has done a perfectly adequate job sh*tting on his genre: “given about 1 hour of instruction, anyone with minimal knowledge of ableton and music tech in general could DO what im doing at a deadmau5 concert.”

Not everyone can parade around in a giant head, though.

