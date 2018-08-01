Deafheaven Stare A Hole Right Through You In Their Dark ‘Night People’ Video

Deafheaven’s brooding brand of post-metal lends itself to dark imagery, even when they’re not as energetic and intense, such as on Ordinary Corrupt Human Love track “Night People,” a more ethereal and meditative tune. The song features Chelsea Wolfe, and the singer also appears in the new video for the song that the band released today.

In the clip, directed by Ben Chisholm, features alternating footage of singer George Clarke and Wolfe staring directly into your soul as they sing their duet for the camera, both appearing as floating heads in a dark room that really gets at the dramatic and unsettling vibe the song also achieves.

Watch the video for “Night People” above. The band also just announced new co-headlining tour dates with Diiv, so find those and the rest of their upcoming shows below. Revisit our review of Ordinary Corrupt Human Love here, as well as our interview with Wolfe, here.

