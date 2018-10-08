Getty Image

It seems lately there’s been a rash of rock bands gamely performing era-defining albums in full during their live shows lately. The latest band to get in on the act are Seattle indie rock legends Death Cab For Cutie, who found themselves in Chicago over the weekend during their tour to promote their latest project Thank You for Today. As it happened, the performance fell on the exact same day, 15 years earlier, when the band unveiled their era-defining album Transatlanticism. To mark that heady occasion, they decided to play it from top to bottom, totally unprompted.

“It’s been a really important record for us,” Ben Gibbard told the crowd while introducing the performance. Of course, as Death Cab fans know, this isn’t the first time they’ve aired that album out in full. Back in 2013, they celebrated its 10th anniversary by playing it at Seattle Bumbershoot music festival.

As mentioned above, there’s been a rash of rock bands lately airing out full performances of some of their most beloved album as a total surprise during their live shows. Nine Inch Nails recently played their entire Broken EP during the kickoff to their recent tour in Phoenix, Arizona. Meanwhile, Arcade Fire performed their first album Funeral unprompted during a recent gig at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

You can watch footage from Death Cab For Cutie’s gig in Chicago below.

