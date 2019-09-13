Deetranada’s ‘Beep Beep’ Is A Throwback To Lyrically-Focused Battle Rap

When Jermaine Dupri boldly asserted that there are few female rappers who really focus on lyrics over sex appeal in their work, he was quickly put in check not just by the very women his comments insulted but also by fans who pointed out that he had a few counterexamples right under his nose. As the host and producer of the LIfetime rap reality competition The Rap Game, not only was the hip-hop luminary directly responsible for shepherding the careers of young female rappers, one of those rappers — season three’s Deetranada, from Baltimore, is actually one of the finest young rappers coming up in the game.

Today, Dee is out to prove it, releasing the first single from her upcoming debut album, “Beep Beep!” With a rib-pummeling beat that grabs the listener and a stealthy, cutthroat flow, Dee throws it way back to the days of Skytel pagers, spitting a nonstop waterfall of colorful imagery describing her come-up, her hustle, and the fruits thereof. Check it out above.

With so many new female talents breaking into the rap scene emphasizing their bars rather than their booties — and a few doing both — don’t sleep on Deetranada, who has the potential to lock up her own space in the lane currently being constructed by stellar spitters like Chika, Rapsody, Rico Nasty, and Tierra Whack. Keep your eyes peeled for more on her upcoming project dropping later this year.