Demi Lovato wrapped the US leg of her and DJ Khaled‘s co-headlining tour with a kiss from opening act Kehlani. Inside Newark’s Prudential Center, Demi was performing “Lonely,” off 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me, when Kehlani snuck up on stage, climbed into the bed Demi was singing on and snuck a kiss.

Kehlani said on Instagram (above) that Demi’s backup dancers dared her to do this, “but anyone would be stupid not to jump at the chance to hop on that damn moving bed and grab your face.” Pop superstar Demi didn’t seem to mind at all, not with how she promptly laid Kehlani down on that same bed and straddled her.

demi and kehlani you’re welcome gays pic.twitter.com/TPuSBhsLUb — ً (@perfectgadot) April 3, 2018

By then, concertgoers had watched the fanfic-worthy romance slowly unfold. Demi tweeted the first few lines of Kehlani’s “Honey” (“I like my girls just like my honey…”). Kehlani had reportedly dedicated “Honey” to Demi that night, while Demi absolutely shouted out Kehlani during her performance of hookup anthem “Cool For The Summer.” As you can see below, instead of singing, “Got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite,” Demi sang, “Got a taste for Kehlani.”

Demi Lovato performed Cool for the Summer tonight and changed the lyrics to "Got a taste for Kehlani" #TMYLMTourNewark pic.twitter.com/CvSqTiSgUa — Kehlani Source (@Kehlani_Source) April 3, 2018

Demi and Kehlani took to social media after the show, talking about how “grateful” they were for this “learning experience” that this Tell Me You Love Me tour has been. See Demi’s Twitter recap of the “incredible fun sexy crazy night” below.