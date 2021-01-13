Denzel Curry Helps Nyck Caution Vent On The Rambunctious ‘Bad Day’

Pro Era member Nyck Caution is gearing up to release his next album, Anywhere But Here, this week. To give fans a taste of what to expect from the new project, Caution shared a new single, “Bad Day,” at midnight. While most of Pro Era’s members have demonstrated an ability to evolve past their early throwback sensibilities, “Bad Day,” which also features Florida rabble-rouser Denzel Curry, demonstrates how far Caution has come as he dabbles for the first time in the modern drill sound from his hometown.

It’s a feat that works well for both rappers, who have consistently proven over the years that they can rap over any kind of beat. However, their bars-first approach is especially effective here, as their double-time, wordplay ridden rhymes liven up a thumping beat choice that could have sounded like just another generic take on the Brooklyn drill style.

Naturally, Nyck’s new album — his first full-length effort since 2016’s Disguise The Limit — will assemble the usual suspects as he pushes his musical boundaries. Fellow Pro Era members CJ Fly and Joey Badass appear on two separate tracks, while fellow Brooklyn rising stars Erick Arc Elliott of Flatbush Zombies and Kota The Friend appear on “Product Of My Environment. Check out the full tracklist below.

01. “December 24th” Feat. Elbee Thrie

02. “Anywhere But Here” Feat. Maverick Sabre & Alex Mali

03. “Motion Sickness”

04. “Vin Skit #1”

05. “How You Live It” Feat. Joey Badass

06.” What You Want” Feat. Gashi

07. “Dirt On Your Name”

08. “Vin Skit #2”

09. “Bad Day” Feat. Denzel Curry

10. “Coat Check/Session 47”

11. “Product of My Environment” Feat. Kota The Friend & Erick Arc Elliott

12. “Things Could Be Worse” Feat. CJ Fly & Jake Luttrell

13. “Something To Remember Me By” Feat. The Mind

14. “Kids That Wish”

Listen to “Bad Day” above.