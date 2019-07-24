In promotion of Madden NFL 20 releasing next month, a slew of the game’s soundtrack’s tracks were released Wednesday. The most notable of these is Denzel Curry’s “Shawshank” with Tate Kobang. Clocking in at just over two minutes in duration, it’s easy to imagine a Madden gamer having the track echoing in the background as they do a fantasy draft in franchise mode or simply adjusting the settings to an exhibition game online. The other songs offered from the soundtrack were Snoop Dogg’s appropriately titled “Madden 20” and Jay Critch’s “I’m A Star”.

“Cook it up, gourmet,” Curry says on the repeated chorus, “I got super Saiyan, Gotenks. Anything I ever do is top rank. Got more bars than a Shawshank.”

Denzel Curry’s star continues to grow bigger in 2019. He appeared on the Spider Man: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack last year and Flying Lotus’ album Flamagra. In addition, he hit the road with Billie Eilish and made his television debut earlier this month. Curry released his fourth solo album Zuu in May, which peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard 200 and was met with positive reviews. . The album was supported by singles “Ricky” and “Speedboat”. Making the Madden NFL 20‘s soundtrack is just another milestone for the rising rap star.