Wednesday, Florida natives Denzel Curry and Smokepurpp linked up to release their new song “What I Please.” The song released with an accompanying animated music video as well, with Smokepurpp set to release his forthcoming album Deadstar 2 Friday via Alamo/Interscope.

Produced by the quartet of KBeazy, Mike Hector, Quad Beats, and OJ, Smokepurrp raps on the chorus he does “what I please,” while confessing he “might freeze” in the club with the seven chains he has on. In addition, Smokepurrp and Curry trade verses boast-rapping about exposing people as “not tough,” pulling out guns for anyone that wants smoke, and pulling girls in their coupes while smoking gas. Curry, meanwhile, prefers to “stomp a n**** out” if they try him. The cartoony video follows the two in a red two-door Audi in a monster-filled alternate universe. The two ride around a dark, spooky animated town for the duration of the video dodging giant spiders and bats.

Ahead of releasing “What I Please,” Smokepurpp pushed his singles “Audi II” and “Dirty Dirty” with Lil Skies off of Deadstar 2 as well. The album is executive produced by Kanye West producer Mike Dean. Smokepurpp is also part of the supergroup Gucci Gang with Gucci Mane and Lil Pump, while Curry recently released another video with Flying Lotus for their track “Black Balloons Reprise.”

Watch the “What I Please” video with Denzel Curry in the clip above, and read our review of Curry’s debut album Zuu here.