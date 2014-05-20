Deryck Whibley Emerges From Hospital Looking Frail And Weak Following Liver And Kidney Collapse

News & Culture Writer
05.20.14 5 Comments

Deryck Whibley was spotted for the first time since his month-long hospital stay, after he suffered liver and kidney collapse due to alcohol abuse. As we mentioned before, the Sum 41 frontman wrote about the experience on his website, claiming that doctors told him that if he has even one more drink he’ll die — which I wholeheartedly believe after seeing the first photo of him since his hospital release. The NY Daily News reports:

The incredibly frail-looking 34-year-old, a shadow of his former self, was pictured with fiancée Jocelyn Aguilar and another woman in Los Angeles on Monday.

Dressed in all black and a gray cap, the rock star was repeatedly steadied by the duo as they walked around town.

You can view the photo via TMZ’s tweet, below. Holy sh*t: I can’t believe that poor guy is only 34 yearsold. He looks like what I would have imagined Corey Feldman to look like in his 60s.

(Image via www.deryckwhibley.net)

Around The Web

TAGSALCOHOL POISONINGDERYCK WHIBLEY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP