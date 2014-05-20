Deryck Whibley Emerges From Hospital Looking Frail And Weak Following Liver And Kidney Collapse

Deryck Whibley was spotted for the first time since his month-long hospital stay, after he suffered liver and kidney collapse due to alcohol abuse. As we mentioned before, the Sum 41 frontman wrote about the experience on his website, claiming that doctors told him that if he has even one more drink he’ll die — which I wholeheartedly believe after seeing the first photo of him since his hospital release. The NY Daily News reports:

The incredibly frail-looking 34-year-old, a shadow of his former self, was pictured with fiancée Jocelyn Aguilar and another woman in Los Angeles on Monday. Dressed in all black and a gray cap, the rock star was repeatedly steadied by the duo as they walked around town.

You can view the photo via TMZ’s tweet, below. Holy sh*t: I can’t believe that poor guy is only 34 yearsold. He looks like what I would have imagined Corey Feldman to look like in his 60s.

