Deryck Whibley Thanks Fans For Support After Alcohol-Related Hospital Stay

Following his harrowing story of suffering kidney and liver collapse due to years of alcohol abuse, Deryck Whibley — whose name I am nearly able to spell now — posted an update over the weekend on his website to fans to let them know he’s doing well in recovery.

hey everyone, i just wanted to thank you all so much for sending gifts and all of the compassion and support you have shown me. it really means a lot to me in this time of recovery. i will be better soon and back out on stage before you know it. see you all soon, deryck whibley

So, uh … I don’t want to be a dick or anything, but maybe a tank top wasn’t the best look for this shot. Drink responsibly, kids.