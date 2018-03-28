Getty Image

This fall at Lake Perris on Moreno Beach in California, the Desert Daze festival will hold its first event (and seventh overall) in its new location, which lies between the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains in Moreno Valley, from October 12 to 14. With a name like Desert Daze, the proceedings are of course going to deviate from traditional festival lineups and definitely lean more psychedelic than most, and now we know for sure that at least part of the lineup will fit directly into that vision.

Desert Daze has shared the first phase of its lineup, and it’s led by the penultimate modern psychedelic rock act: Tame Impala. Beyond that, other highlights so far include Warpaint, Mercury Rev, Preoccupations, Ty Segall & White Fence, Chelsea Wolfe, Can’s Malcolm Mooney, Pond, and Kevin Morby. Also revealed during this phase are Connan Mockasin, A Place To Bury Strangers, King Khan & The Shrines, Shannon & The Clams, Dakhabrakha, Earthless, Kikagaku Moyo, All Them Witches, The Holydrug Couple, Ex-Cult, True Widow, Cut Worms, JJUUJJUU, Here Lies Man, Mary Lattimore, Tropa Magica, Gladys Lazer, and Cat Scan.