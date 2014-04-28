Did Chris Martin Just Take Full Blame For His ‘Conscious Uncoupling’ With Gwyneth Paltrow?

Getty Image

Since the great “Conscious Uncoupling” of 2014, the Gwyneth Paltrow-Chris Martin breakup rumors have swirled on everything from Chris Martin putting his wiener into a British model to Chris Martin putting his wiener into a Saturday Night Live assistant. In a surprisingly candid interview with BBC’s Radio 1, however, Martin has broken his silence — seemingly taking the full blame for the separation.

“About two years ago I was a mess — really because I can’t enjoy the thing that we are good at and I can’t enjoy the great things around me because I’m burdened by this. … I’ve got to not blame anyone else and make some changes. I wouldn’t use the word breakdown; this was more a realization about trying to grow up basically. If you can’t open yourself up, you can’t appreciate the wonder inside. So you can be with someone very wonderful, but because of your own issues you cannot let that be celebrated in the right way. What changed for me was — I don’t want to go through life being scared of it, being scared of love, being scared of rejection, being scared of failure. … Up to a certain point in my life I wasn’t completely vulnerable and it caused some problems. … If you don’t let love really in then you can’t really give it back.”

If ask me, this seems like a whole lot of words to explain that Chris Martin likes to put his wiener into ladies who aren’t Gwyneth Paltrow.

I think I know who would heartily approve of this explanation:

You can’t bullsh*t a bullsh*tter!

(Via Fishwrapper)