Diddy Announced Audition Dates For The ‘Making The Band’ Reboot

Last summer, Diddy satisfied the nostalgic requests of many by announcing he and MTV would partner once again for a Making The Band reboot. The original show began in 2000 under ABC before it was moved to MTV in 2002 where Diddy served as executive producer and stayed until its end in 2009. Staying true to his promise, Diddy has announced the audition dates for the first season of the upcoming reboot .

Seated in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his three sons, Diddy announced that auditions for Making The Band would kick off next weekend. For the next four weeks, Making The Band will land in four major cities in the US — Atlanta on February 28 and 29, Houston on March 7 and 8, Charlotte on March 13 and 14 and New York City on March 21 and 22.

Adding to the announcement, Diddy delivered an extra element as his expectations are set on “future superstars” for the upcoming auditions.

.@Diddy announces #MakingTheBand auditions from Hospital bed: “I’m looking for future superstars so all the next generation of superstars I want to be clear…think N’Sync, 112, Destiny’s Child, Fifth Harmony, The Supremes, The Temptations”pic.twitter.com/SdhXXXx7MN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2020

‘I’m looking for future superstars so all the next generation of superstars I want to be clear,” Diddy said. “Think N’Sync, 112, Destiny’s Child.’

Diddy has also revealed that his sons, Christian Combs, Quincy Brown, and Justin Combs will serve as judges for the new season. They will also join original castmember, creative director, and choreographer LaurieAnn as a judge on the show’s revival.