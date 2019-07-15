Getty Image

Among all of the various cultural moments that make Sean Combs, aka Puff Daddy, aka Diddy, aka Love, one of the most enjoyable and entertaining figures in hip-hop today, his MTV reality competition show Making The Band ranks in the top two — and it’s not “two.”

I’ve made my decision… #MakingTheBand is coming back!!! This will be a global talent search, upload your auditions now using #MTBcasting!! pic.twitter.com/EjKCA3TWbl — Diddy (@Diddy) July 15, 2019

The show, which ostensibly amounted to a talent search for musical groups like Danity Kane, O-Town, and — uhhh — Da Band, likely launched far more memes than it did sustainable musical careers (although Dawn Richards is still around, a testament to Diddy’s ear for talent maintaining at least a little of its magic). However, it doesn’t look like it’s going to discourage from Diddy reviving the show for a 2020 season, complete with global casting auditions.

The rap and R&B impresario posted a video of the announcement to Twitter and Instagram, taken in selfie mode as he trekked from his bathroom to the lawn in front of his house, saying, “The decision’s been made.” He went on to detail the talent search process for the upcoming 2020 season, which involves uploading videos using the hashtag #MTBcasting, a globally expanded talent selection process, and “way more crazy things than cheesecake.” Of the original show, Diddy said it was “one of the happiest times of my life.” However, there’s “no sleeping in the trophy room,” which is what prompted him to bring back the show, bigger than ever.