Diddy’s Son King Combs Was Injured In A Car Accident In Beverly Hills

Diddy’s son, King Combs, sustained minor injuries in a Beverly Hills auto collision early this morning, according to TMZ. A little after midnight, Christian “King” Combs was driving his Ferrari on Sunset Blvd. when his car was hit by a Tesla after its driver lost control. Although both cars were totaled, Combs’ injuries were minor enough that he was able to be treated at the scene without being taken to the hospital.

The other driver wasn’t so fortunate, though. After taking and failing a field sobriety test, the Tesla’s driver was taken away in cuffs, arrested for driving under the influence.

Christian has been following in his father’s tremendous footsteps, slowly raising his profile as a rapper in his own right. After drawing attention with a “Paid In Full” freestyle that had him sounding much like his father’s son, he began accumulating feature verses on other artists projects that have built him an audience of his own. So far, he’s featured on Teyana Taylor’s The Album standout, “How You Want It?” which samples “What You Want” by Mase and Total — a song Christian’s father had a hand in making a towering hit in the ’90s. Combs was also featured on Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon on the song “Diana.”