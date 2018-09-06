Michelle Homonylo

Toronto’s Dilly Dally have proven in recent months that better than perhaps anybody today, they’re keeping the spirit of gloomy, hard-rocking ’90s alternative music alive, thanks to singles like “I Feel Free” and “Sober Motel.” Their new album, Heaven, comes out on September 14, and ahead of that, they’ve shared another new single, “Doom.” Despite its title and bombastic, dark, alternative edge, the song is actually an optimistic tune about not letting yourself spiral into a negative place when things aren’t going your way.

Singer Katie Monks says that the song is about “taking responsibility for our own happiness”:

“The song is about preserving your spirit despite all odds. When your friends are out of reach, and you feel like you could fall forever into a deep depression, this song is asking you to catch yourself. It’s so hard to admit sometimes that we are all fragile. And it’s up to each of us as individuals, to take responsibility for our own happiness. Even if glimpses of beauty seem few and far between. Hold on to those moments as though they were a part of your own body, and crucial to your existence. Because… they are.”

Heaven is out 9/14 via Partisan. Pre-order it here.