Diplo’s New ‘Deadpool 2’ Song ‘Welcome To The Party’ Sounds Awfully Familiar To TNGHT Fans

#Diplo #Deadpool
05.21.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Like it’s predecessor, it seems that Deadpool 2 is doing just about everything right. It got a high-profile surprise cameo, it’s decimating box office records, its marketing is on point, and they even got Celine Dion to sing a song on the soundtrack. The soundtrack features more original contributions since that of Dion, though, and one of them is now getting accused of perhaps not having the most original sound out there.

Diplo teamed up with French Montana, Lil Pump, and Zhavia for “Welcome To The Party,” a hip-hop track with an aggressive beat that is immediately and obviously reminiscent of TNGHT’s “R U Ready,” which non-TNGHT fans will recognize as the track Kanye West sampled in “Blood On The Leaves.” Just a few days ago, TNGHT tweeted, “@ US WHEN YOU HEAR FAKE TNGHTS” (the same day the Diplo track was released), and now fans are doing just that.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Diplo#Deadpool
TAGSDeadpooldeadpool 2diploTNGHT

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 6 hours ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 3 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 1 week ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP