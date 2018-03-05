Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

One year after releasing their self-titled eighth album, and a popular remix EP “Cool Your Heart,” Dirty Projectors have finally announced their return to the road with a world tour. This marks the first tour of any kind for the Brooklyn-based, indie rock band in over five years but that isn’t the only surprise. Reclusive studio rat, and frontman, David Longstreth, has welcomed three new members into the ranks: Felicia Douglass (percussion/vocals), Kristin Slipp (keyboards, vocals) and Maia Friedman (guitar/vocals) will all be debuting on the road alongside returning favorites, Nat Baldwin (bass), and Mike Johnson (drums).

The trailer for the tour features a hint of new music and ends with the cryptic phrase “Low Lit Prose.” This might be the name of the tour, an upcoming single, or possibly a new album, but nothing has been confirmed as of right now. The thirty-eight show tour kicks off 05/11 — Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM music festival and continues on through Japan, Germany, the UK and the Netherlands before wrapping up with a two night stand on 8/21 and 8/22 –London, United Kingdom @ Village Underground.

Eagle-eyed fans were expecting a tour announcement as the band had previously announced a few festival dates on their Twitter and Instagram which will now be interwoven with this solo tour proper. All tickets for the non-festival dates go on sale 03/09.

The Dirty Projectors Tour Dates:

5/11- 5/13/ — Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM*

5/12– San Diego, CA @ Music Box

5/15 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

5/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic

5/18 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

5/19 — Nashville, TN @ Exit In

5/21 — St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

5/22 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

5/23 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

5/25 — Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

5/26 — Montreal, QC @ Belmont

5/27 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival*

5/29 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

6/01 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

6/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Roots Picnic*

6/03 — New York, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival*

6/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

6/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

6/17 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

6/19 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

6/21 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

6/22 — Vancouver, BC – @ Vogue (TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival)*

6/23 — Calgary, AB – @ Sled Island Music & Arts Festival*

6/25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

6/26 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

6/28 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

6/29 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

6/30 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

7/27 – 7/29 — Niigata Prefecture, Japan @ Fuji Rock Festival*

8/09 –Haldern, Germany @ Haldern Pop Festival – Main Stage*

8/10 — Copenhagen, Denmark -@ HAVEN Festival – Main Stage*

8/14 — Berlin, Germany @ Heimathafen

8/15 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord (Tolhuistuin)

8/16 – 8/19 — Brecon Beacons, United Kingdom @ Green Man Festival*

8/19 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ The Art School

8/20 — Leeds, United Kingdom @ Riley Smith Hall (Leeds Uni)

8/21 — London, United Kingdom @ Village Underground

8/22 — London, United Kingdom @ Village Underground (2nd night)