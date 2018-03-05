The Dirty Projectors Announced Their First Tour In Over Five Years

03.05.18 5 days ago

One year after releasing their self-titled eighth album, and a popular remix EP “Cool Your Heart,” Dirty Projectors have finally announced their return to the road with a world tour. This marks the first tour of any kind for the Brooklyn-based, indie rock band in over five years but that isn’t the only surprise. Reclusive studio rat, and frontman, David Longstreth, has welcomed three new members into the ranks: Felicia Douglass (percussion/vocals), Kristin Slipp (keyboards, vocals) and Maia Friedman (guitar/vocals) will all be debuting on the road alongside returning favorites, Nat Baldwin (bass), and Mike Johnson (drums).

The trailer for the tour features a hint of new music and ends with the cryptic phrase “Low Lit Prose.” This might be the name of the tour, an upcoming single, or possibly a new album, but nothing has been confirmed as of right now. The thirty-eight show tour kicks off 05/11 — Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM music festival and continues on through Japan, Germany, the UK and the Netherlands before wrapping up with a two night stand on 8/21 and 8/22 –London, United Kingdom @ Village Underground.

Eagle-eyed fans were expecting a tour announcement as the band had previously announced a few festival dates on their Twitter and Instagram which will now be interwoven with this solo tour proper. All tickets for the non-festival dates go on sale 03/09.

The Dirty Projectors Tour Dates:

5/11- 5/13/ — Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM*
5/12– San Diego, CA @ Music Box
5/15 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
5/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic
5/18 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
5/19 — Nashville, TN @ Exit In
5/21 — St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
5/22 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
5/23 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
5/25 — Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
5/26 — Montreal, QC @ Belmont
5/27 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival*
5/29 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
6/01 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
6/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Roots Picnic*
6/03 — New York, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival*
6/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
6/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
6/17 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
6/19 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
6/21 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
6/22 — Vancouver, BC – @ Vogue (TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival)*
6/23 — Calgary, AB – @ Sled Island Music & Arts Festival*
6/25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
6/26 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
6/28 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
6/29 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
6/30 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
7/27 – 7/29 — Niigata Prefecture, Japan @ Fuji Rock Festival*
8/09 –Haldern, Germany @ Haldern Pop Festival – Main Stage*
8/10 — Copenhagen, Denmark -@ HAVEN Festival – Main Stage*
8/14 — Berlin, Germany @ Heimathafen
8/15 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord (Tolhuistuin)
8/16 – 8/19 — Brecon Beacons, United Kingdom @ Green Man Festival*
8/19 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ The Art School
8/20 — Leeds, United Kingdom @ Riley Smith Hall (Leeds Uni)
8/21 — London, United Kingdom @ Village Underground
8/22 — London, United Kingdom @ Village Underground (2nd night)

Around The Web

TAGSdirty projectors

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP