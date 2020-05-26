Over the course of his career, DJ Khaled has been afforded the opportunity to work with many big-name musicians. In his last record alone, Father Of Asahd, Khalid collaborated with stars like Cardi B, Meek Mill, and Jay-Z. But no one has had an impact on him quite like Rihanna. In a livestream chat with Timbaland, DJ Khaled discussed Rihanna’s unique talent and a recent experience running into her.

DJ Khaled and Timbaland recently joined each other on Instagram Live. The two discussed their music, but the conversation eventually turned to Rihanna. “Yo Tim, I ever tell you this story? Rihanna touched my suit one day and told me it looked good on me,” Khaled recounted. “I lost my mind.”

The two also discussed Rihanna’s remarkable vocals. Referencing his 2017 collaborative track “Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna, DJ Khaled said he “cried tears” upon hearing the finished track for the first time.

DJ Khaled Talks To Timbaland About His Experience Meeting Rihanna pic.twitter.com/k5buXITYvn — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) May 25, 2020

DJ Khaled’s exchange with Timbaland arrived just after Rihanna celebrated fifteen years of her debut single “Pon De Replay.” In a heartfelt message to fans, Rihanna said: “Feels like just yesterday I was shaking in the hallways of Def Jam waiting to audition for Jay. Pon de Replay is where it all began….15 years later and I’m here because God led me to you, and you guys have held me up, supported me, tolerated me, loved me, kept it too real with me, and we got always be connected because of that!”

Watch DJ Khaled and Timbaland’s live chat above.

