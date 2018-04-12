Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If there’s one thing you can say about DJ Koze is that he’s got a sense of humor. That’s especially evident with the release of his video for new single “Pick Up.” You can see the treatment (or lack thereof) above.

For six minutes the official video for knock knock album cut “Pick Up” is less a visual accompaniment to the song than a meditation on the song’s structure itself. With its black background and white text, it’s as if the video is more of an annotation of the song, offering commentary like “vocal sample 1x” and “disco sample loops 4x” as the song progresses.

In what’s perhaps typical Koze style, however, dry the commentary seems at first it eventually goes off the rails and subverts its own predictability, as if to make an argument for seemingly repetitive dance music.

The song itself is a solid slice of disco, worming its way into your head a little further every time the bass groove repeats itself.

“Pick Up” is the third single from the upcoming knock knock and follows the Róisín Murphy-assisted “Illumination” and “Seeing Aliens.”

knock knock is out on 5/4 via Pampa Records. You can pre-order it here.