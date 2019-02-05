Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Katy Perry, And More Set To Perform At Grammys Dolly Parton Tribute

02.05.19 35 mins ago

Getty Image

The Recording Academy announced on Tuesday that this weekend’s Grammys telecast will feature a special tribute to country legend (and eight-time Grammy winner) Dolly Parton.

Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Little Big Town, and Katy Perry will perform some of the biggest hits from Parton’s decades-long career, and Parton will perform her newest songs from the soundtrack to the 2018 film Dumplin. Morris and Little Big Town shared their excitement about the newly announced performances on Twitter.

Parton is a legend with one of the most impressive careers in country history, and her performances with some of the genre’s biggest and most acclaimed young stars will be a great addition to the Grammys’ already-impressive lineup of performers. Pop singer Katy Perry might stick out a little bit in the Parton tribute roster, but she bridges the gap of Parton’s poppier music perfectly. Musgraves, whose genre-bending Golden Hour is up for several Grammys this year, has toured with both Perry and Little Big Town.

The Academy also announced today that nominee Camila Cabello will be joined by some additional performers during her set: Grammy nominee J Balvin, Young Thug, and Grammy winners Ricky Martin and Arturo Sandoval.

The Grammy Awards air on Sunday, February 10 on CBS.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Grammys 2019#Katy Perry
TAGScamila cabellodolly partonGrammys 2019Kacey MusgravesKATY PERRYLITTLE BIG TOWNMaren Morris

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 4 hours ago 27 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 15 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 1 day ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP