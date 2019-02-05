Getty Image

The Recording Academy announced on Tuesday that this weekend’s Grammys telecast will feature a special tribute to country legend (and eight-time Grammy winner) Dolly Parton.

Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Little Big Town, and Katy Perry will perform some of the biggest hits from Parton’s decades-long career, and Parton will perform her newest songs from the soundtrack to the 2018 film Dumplin. Morris and Little Big Town shared their excitement about the newly announced performances on Twitter.

*D O L L Y dream come true, fully materialized* 😍😍😍🌈🌈🌈 https://t.co/vyo6LqyO1P — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 5, 2019

If you only knew how much we love @DollyParton https://t.co/DS8nSrCNZe — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) February 5, 2019

Parton is a legend with one of the most impressive careers in country history, and her performances with some of the genre’s biggest and most acclaimed young stars will be a great addition to the Grammys’ already-impressive lineup of performers. Pop singer Katy Perry might stick out a little bit in the Parton tribute roster, but she bridges the gap of Parton’s poppier music perfectly. Musgraves, whose genre-bending Golden Hour is up for several Grammys this year, has toured with both Perry and Little Big Town.

The Academy also announced today that nominee Camila Cabello will be joined by some additional performers during her set: Grammy nominee J Balvin, Young Thug, and Grammy winners Ricky Martin and Arturo Sandoval.

The Grammy Awards air on Sunday, February 10 on CBS.