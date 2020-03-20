Donald Glover’s Website Features A Mysterious Countdown That Ends This Weekend

Donald Glover has been making moves lately, and he has offered almost no information about them. Last weekend, he shared an untitled album to his donaldgloverpresents.com website, and it featured contributions from 21 Savage, SZA, Ariana Grande, and his son. The album was streamed on a loop on the website for only 12 hours before it was removed.

Now, the site hosts something new, and it’s even more mysterious than the album. Currently, the site just shows the title “Donald Glover Presents,” and below that, there is a countdown that is set to reach zero during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Given the versatility of Glover’s talents, this countdown could be leading up to a number of different things. It could mean new music, whether it’s something beyond his recent drop or the aforementioned surprised album becoming available in a more concrete way for longer than half a day.

The countdown could also be teasing something related to Glover’s endeavors in TV and film. Heck, he could even be hinting at a new comedy special to follow-up 2012’s Donald Glover: Weirdo. Since Glover has given no indication of what this countdown could mean, pretty much all possibilities are on the table at this point.