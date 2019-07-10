Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The remake of The Lion King made its Hollywood premiere last night, and Donald Glover made a premiere of his own, as he debuted a bold new look during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Wearing a lion onesie costume, he spoke about the movie, Childish Gambino, and what it was like to work on the movie with Beyonce.

Kimmel asked if Glover was in the same room as Beyonce when they were singing the songs for the film, and he joked, “No, I requested not to be. I did not want to be looking into Beyonce’s eyes while doing this.” He then added more seriously, “Actually, I was working on [Solo: A Star Wars Story] at the time, so I was in London, so I recorded at Abbey Road Studios.” Kimmel then commented on how that must have been less intimidating than performing in the room with her, and Glover said, “I imagine it’s less intimidating playing basketball with Michael Jordan if you’re at home just throwing pieces of paper in the trash.”

Glover was also asked about the future of Childish Gambino, and he didn’t provide much clarity, saying, “I mean, I think I’m still going to do shows. I’m not quite sure… I’m pretty sure […] I love music, I really love making music.”

Watch Glover’s interview with Kimmel above.