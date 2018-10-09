Donald Trump Responds To Taylor Swift’s Support Of Democratic Political Candidates

10.09.18 47 mins ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

During her career, Taylor Swift has famously kept quiet when it comes to politics, but she changed that a couple days ago when she publicly declared who she will be voting for in the upcoming midterm elections. In a lengthy Instagram post, Swift wrote that the Tennessee candidates she supports are the Democratic candidate for Senate, Phil Bredesen, and the Democratic candidate for House of Representatives, Jim Cooper. She also decried Tennessee’s Republican senator Marsha Blackburn, writing, “As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me.”

A lot of people took notice of Swift’s words. Conservative political commentators weren’t pleased, and her post caused a significant spike in voter registrations. Now even President Donald Trump has responded: When asked about Swift’s post yesterday, he said, “Marsha Blackburn is doing a very good job in Tennessee. She’s leading now substantially, which she should. She’s a tremendous woman. I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about her.” He then joked, “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now.”

Trump seems to have thought more highly of Swift back in 2012, when he called her “terrific” and “fantastic” in separate tweets.

