The Scoreboard is Uproxx Music’s bi-monthly look at who is putting points on the board and who is taking major Ls in the music world over the past couple weeks.

Records were meant to be broken, especially if they’re streaming records and Drake is still releasing music. Scorpion just came out, and hey, it’s doing super well. People are listening to it, loving it, and streaming the mother-loving heck out of it. It’s good to be king, but it’s not so good to be underground rapper Jase Harley right now, who feels like Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” pretty blatantly ripped him off.

Meanwhile, Jay Z and Beyonce actually didn’t manage to top the charts, Paul McCartney gave James Corden some dust in his eye, and Kanye West wants to make, like, so many more albums.

Win: Streaming through The Six

Drake’s album is a Drake album, which means it’s racking up a ton of streams: On Spotify, it got 120 million of them in the first 12 hours, which (does quick maths) is 10 million per hour, 166,666 per minute, and 2777 per second. There’s plenty to get excited about: It’s his first double album (all those tracks definitely helps explain the huge numbers), it’s revealing and personal, and is pretty compelling musically. Drake has dominated streaming since it became a thing, and this album proves is that Drake on Spotify is the modern equivalent of The Beatles needing to stop performing live because their fans’ screams drowned them out: People don’t know how to handle themselves and just can’t get enough.

Loss: Stealing is wrong, but so is over-accusing

Did Childish Gambino intentionally steal the core elements of “This Is America” from an underground rapper? Even though there are some striking similarities between the two songs, I’d like to think not. Glover has proven himself to be creative enough over the course of his career that he shouldn’t have to resort to thievery. Honestly, Jase Harley might have a right to be upset based on just how alike the songs are, and while I don’t believe these particular accusations came about for monetary gain (even social currency), a lot of times, this type of case comes up for just that reason.

For instance, people connected to Marvin Gaye’s music are suing people all the time, most recently Ed Sheeran, and it needs to stop. It leaves artists afraid to be inspired by their favorites without having a lawsuit on their hands, and a lot of times, the accusations are unfounded, greedy, and annoying. Sometimes music sounds like other music: Deal with it, and do what you know is right, which might just be nothing.